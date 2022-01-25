The Yuma Police Department has released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed in a collision Saturday night.
The man has been identified as 65-year-old Albert Lee Cofske.
At approximately 7:29 p.m. Yuma police officers responded to the intersection of 8th Street and Avenue for a report of an injury collision.
The initial investigation revealed that Cofske, who was riding a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, had been traveling eastbound on 8th Street prior to making a left turn onto Avenue B.
In doing so, he was struck by a white Dodge Dakota pickup truck that was westbound on 8th Street.
Cofske was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center but was pronounced deceased.
The driver and passenger in the white Dodge pickup truck were not injured.
While the crash is still under investigation alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
