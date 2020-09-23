Yuma police are investigating a shooting and two armed robberies that happened early Wednesday morning.
The shooting, according to Public Safety Technician Ashley McCleney, happened at about midnight, with officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Madison Avenue.
The initial investigation revealed that an unknown person or persons opened fire at a residence.
There were no reported injuries.
Later the same morning officers responded to two armed robbery calls where the suspect brandished a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The first armed robbery occurred at 1:21 a.m. at the Circle K at 820 W. 32nd St. The second one happened at 1:44 a.m. at the Circle K, at 695 S. 4th Ave.
Both armed robberies appear to have similar suspect information, and similar weapon description, police said. The suspect was described as male.
There is no further information at this time in any of these cases.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about these incidents to please call them at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous.
