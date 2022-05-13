Yuma police are seeking the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday night.
Manuel Gonzalez Rodriguez went missing from his residence at approximately 10:15 p.m. and was last seen driving in the area of Avenue B and 24th Street at 10:54 p.m.
He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes.
His vehicle is described as a dark green 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with Sonora license plate ZWM7689.
Anyone with any information that could help in the search is asked to contact the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421.
