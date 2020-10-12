A Lifesaving award was given to Yuma resident Joshua Madrid and firefighter Alan Ibarra during Wednesday night’s Yuma Department’s Employee of the Year ceremony.
Madrid 18, was driving by a home in his neighborhood and saw smoke coming from its garage and stopped to call 9-1-1 to report it. The dispatcher asked Madrid if anyone was in the house. Not knowing if there was, he ran into the home and notified the occupants, who started to get out.
While all this was happening, he continued to relay information to the dispatcher, who asked him if everyone made it out safely. When he asked the occupants, who were now out in the yard, they told him that an older relative was still in a bedroom.
Madrid then immediately ran to the backyard and found the window to the bedroom where the older relative was supposed to be in. During this time the fire continued to spread and made entry into the home through the back door impossible.
He then broke the window and was trying to get the man out along with the help of a Yuma police officer, who had also arrived.
By this time, Yuma firefighters were arriving on scene and were told someone was trapped inside.
Firefighter Ibarra, who was looking for a way to enter the house from the backyard, came upon Madrid and the police officer.
During the process of trying to rescue the older relative, Madrid cut his leg on glass. In order to take care of his wound, Madrid had to move to the rear of the house and apply direct pressure to it.
By now the bedroom had filled with thick black smoke and Ibarra entered the room through the broken window in full persona, protective equipment.
Once inside he found the older relative entangled and unable to free himself. After freeing him they were able to remove him from the home through the window. Ibarra then checked the remainder of the house to confirm there was no one else inside.
“These individuals showed courageous and unselfish actions in the face of great personal risk to save the resident from certain death,” the Yuma Fire Department said in a statement.