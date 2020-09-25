Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station foiled a U.S. citizen’s alleged attempt to smuggle seven Mexican nationals through the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint early Monday morning.
At approximately 1:45 a.m. agents referred a Ford Econoline van to the secondary inspection area in order to conduct an immigration check on its occupants, according to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
During the immigration inspection agents determined that seven of the 12 occupants of the vehicle were Mexican nationals without proper documentation that would allow them to work or reside in the U.S. legally.T
he driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old male, had previously been arrested and convicted of human smuggling and was on supervised release at the time.
He was arrested and processed according to Yuma Sector guidelines. Six of the Mexican nationals were returned to Mexico, and an unaccompanied juvenile was turned over to the Mexican Consulate.
Agents seized the van and released all remaining vehicle occupants.
