Jaxson Jones is a film star.
No, he’s not headed to Hollywood. He’s the kind of star that catches opposing coaches’ attention on game film, who must then figure out how to save their quarterbacks from being buried by the 6-foot-3 defensive end.
Such was the case during the 2022 high school football season when teams lining up against the Yuma Catholic High School junior would purposely run away from wherever Jones was positioned on the other side of the ball.
But even that didn’t help much, as Jones still managed to rack up 17 quarterback sacks, to go along with 61 solo tackles and 35 assists.
That on-field presence earned Jones the 2022 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All Region Defensive Player of the Year award.
“Jaxson poses so many problems for an offense,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Rhett Stallworth. “Offensive coordinators have fits game planning, trying to figure out where Jaxson is going to be lined up so that they can get a double team on him. If he is not double teamed there are going to be problems.”
Jones’ sack number ranked No. 10 among all Arizona high school players in 2022, according to MaxPreps.
And that statistic, said Jones in an interview with the Yuma Sun, fell below his expectations.
“I was three sacks away from 20. That was one of my big goals this season,” said Jones, “to get 20 sacks. Other than that everything else was pretty much accomplished.”
No doubt.
His 17 sacks accounted for 111 yards lost; he also had 61 solo tackles and 35 assists; had three fumble recoveries; and blocked two field goal attempts.
“Jaxson, paired with (linebacker) Jarred Marquez, was a huge reason for our success at Yuma Catholic,” said Stallworth, whose team made it to the Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A Conference State Championship quarterfinals, in the Shamrocks’ first year in 4A.
“Jaxson’s presence out there allows us to force offenses into uncomfortable situations that they don’t want to be in,” continued Stallworth. “If an offense is in a must-pass situation, I assure you they are trying to get two or three people to block Jaxson.”
Two years ago Jones was a freshman at El Centro-Central High School when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and California suspended all high school sports.
Jones said he wanted to play football, and his family chose to move to Arizona.
“This was the closest school that was playing football,” said Jones, talking about how he wound up at Yuma Catholic.
“This school is very prestigious academically, a lot of kids go to college from here. And they have a nice football program to go along with that.”