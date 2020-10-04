The Yuma Walk to End Alzheimer’s is set for Oct. 17, though it may look a bit different from what participants are used to experiencing due to COVID-19.
While the walk has traditionally brought together a large group of individuals who share the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision for a world cured of Alzheimer’s and forms of dementia, this year’s event will have participants walking solo – or with family, friends and coworkers – in their neighborhoods, around the perimeter of their workplaces, or even on the treadmill.
According to Carol Brown, the walk’s planning committee outreach and marketing chairperson, this year’s walk will be “literally everywhere.”
“With the onset of COVID, the Alzheimer’s Association had to start making decisions about the best way to proceed (with the walk),” Brown said. “I think they have done an exceptional job of making a way for the walk to still take place while they consider safety. The walk will still happen this year, but instead of us gathering in one location in a large corporate gathering, people are going to be able to walk individually, with friends or with family, whoever they feel safe walking with and in the area that they feel safe walking.”
According to Brown, walkers can choose their own distance and, because of this year’s modifications, can join from anywhere – not just in Yuma County
“Because of the structure, now people from out of area (and) out of state can support this walk and participate,” said Brown. “We’re continually working on getting that message out that people can still walk – and they’re going to be able to decide how they do that – and they can certainly still fundraise or donate. There’s nothing stopping that at all this year.”
Walking will commence wherever participants choose at 9:30 a.m., following the Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony at 9 a.m., which will be a virtual event this year. Viewers will be able to tune in by visiting www.yumaalzheimerswalk.org and following the “Mainstage” link.
Traditionally, the Promise Garden Ceremony has been a very moving event in which individuals receive a flower to plant in the designated garden area. The flowers are colored to represent either someone they know and love who currently has Alzheimer’s, their own diagnosis, someone they’ve lost to Alzheimer’s, or their commitment to advocate and support the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision to find a cure although they have not been directly affected by the disease.
This year, the Promise Garden will be pre-planted and viewable in a drive-by exhibit at Yuma Catholic High School, located at 2100 W. 28th St., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 17.
“It gets pretty emotional,” said Brown. “It’s a beautiful ceremony with a sea of flowers, all different colors. This year, since we can’t do a physical Promise Garden that people can go and venture to, it will be a drive-by Promise Garden. People who like to go drive by and see the Promise Garden will be able to do so.”
To register to walk or simply to donate, individuals can visit www.yumaalzheimerswalk.org. This year’s fundraising goal is $49,000; currently the walk is just shy of achieving $13,000.
According to Brown, all funds raised by the Yuma Walk to End Alzheimer’s will stay in Yuma to further support the resources and services the Alzheimer’s Association provides locally.
“This is a critical issue for our state, in that Arizona is the No. 1 state for the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s,” said Brown. “And according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, it’s the fourth leading cause of death in Arizona. Every time I give a presentation (on Alzheimer’s), I’ll ask people to raise their hand if they know anyone or have been affected at all (themselves) by Alzheimer’s – and normally about 90% of the room raises their hand. It’s imperative that we raise as many funds as we possibly can. It’s time that we start turning the tide.”
As the program development manager for Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) Area Agency on Aging – which maintains a years-old “hand-in-hand” partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association – Brown said it’s important that individuals know where to turn to locate relevant resources and answers to specific questions regarding Alzheimer’s and forms of dementia.
“Folks will have heard, maybe, that there are certain resources out there but they don’t know where to get started,” said Brown.
That’s where WACOG comes in. According to Brown, the organization is more than a series of letters, but the starting point for connecting with these resources.
“Our senior population is obviously growing, and it will be the higher demographic in Arizona by 2030,” said Brown. “So our seniors are in need of a lot of education and support and resources that they, or their family members, can pursue on their own. Some of our seniors are pretty healthy and they’re doing well and some, because they have chronic health conditions, really need a lot of support and they may be on their own, alone. It’s really critical that we be kind of a one-stop shop for finding what they need.”
Prior to joining WACOG, Brown became acutely aware of the need not only for resources but for families to know how to find them as she assumed the role of caregiver for her mother as she battled a terminal illness. For her, it’s personal.
“I certainly have lived the life of a caregiver and an advocate,” said Brown. “I was constantly fighting to try to find the things that she needed and the care that she would get. No one told me anything about WACOG while I was taking care of my mom, and it wasn’t until after I lost her that my passion increased to a level where I wanted answers. I was able to start pursuing what resources are available and I learned that WACOG is the starting point.”
For additional information on available resources or for assistance with the registration process for the Yuma Walk to End Alzheimer’s, contact Brown at (928) 217-7115 or carolb@wacog.com.
Individuals can also contact Nadine Hanson, regional walk manager, at (502) 230-1754 or nahanson@alz.org.